1-year Peacock Premium subscription is only $19.99 right now

Using an antenna to watch free OTA TV and selecting some streaming services can be an effective way to trim your monthly bills. But with dozens of streaming services available, you can end up doling out hundreds of dollars only to watch a handful of movies and shows if you aren’t careful.

But if you want to watch some of your favorite NBC shows, like “Law and Order,” “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation,” plus shows originally on other networks, such as “That ’70s Show,” and hot new programs like Girls5Eva, you might want to check out PeacockTV.

The NBCUniversal streaming service is offering a special limited-time offer. While you can stream some shows and movies on Peacock for free, you can upgrade to the premium version of the streaming channel for only $1.99 a month or $19.99 a year.

The standard rates for a premium PeacockTV subscription are $4.99 monthly or $49.99 yearly.

This deal is for the ad-supported version of Peacock Premium. With it, you’ll have access to over 80,000 hours of hit shows, original programs, live sports and events, and new and hit films.

Some of the movies currently available or coming soon to PeacockTV include:

“Halloween Ends” (in theaters and streaming on Oct. 14).

“Jurassic World Dominion”

“Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.”

“The Black Phone”

“The Bad Guys”

“Downton Abbey: A New Era”

You must be 18 or older, live in the U.S. and not a current Peacock Premium or Premium Plus subscriber to qualify for this special rate. You can cancel your subscription at any time. Once the year is up, you will be charged the standard rate unless you cancel your subscription.

To get in on this deal, go to peacocktv.com/september2022offer and select Redeem Offer. You can choose a monthly subscription for $1.99 a month or save even more by signing up for an annual subscription at just $19.99, which you will be charged at the time of enrollment.

This deal is valid through Sept. 30, 2022.

