Hurricane supplies will be tax-free this weekend in Florida

10:02 AM, May 30, 2017
7:32 AM, Jun 1, 2017

If you're not yet prepared for hurricane season, this weekend you can get essential supplies for a little cheaper.

Starting Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4, hurricane supplies will be tax-free in the state of Florida. This means you will not be charged sales tax for the following items:

Reusable ice packs up to $10
Flashlights, lanterns and candles up to $20
Gas or diesel fuel containers up to $25
Batteries, coolers, and first-aid kits up to $30
Radios and tarps up to $50
Generators up to $750

At the minimum, your 72-hour disaster survival kit should contain the following: food, water (at least three gallons per person), blankets and pillows, cash, cell phone chargers, clothing, first aid kit, flashlight and batteries, keys, mosquito spray, a battery-operated NOAA weather radio, toiletries, toys, tools, important documents and pet care items.

Details of the sales tax holiday can be found HERE.
 

