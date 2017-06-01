Hurricane supplies will be tax-free this weekend in Florida

If you're not yet prepared for hurricane season, this weekend you can get essential supplies for a little cheaper.

Starting Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4, hurricane supplies will be tax-free in the state of Florida. This means you will not be charged sales tax for the following items:

Reusable ice packs up to $10

Flashlights, lanterns and candles up to $20

Gas or diesel fuel containers up to $25

Batteries, coolers, and first-aid kits up to $30

Radios and tarps up to $50

Generators up to $750

At the minimum, your 72-hour disaster survival kit should contain the following: food, water (at least three gallons per person), blankets and pillows, cash, cell phone chargers, clothing, first aid kit, flashlight and batteries, keys, mosquito spray, a battery-operated NOAA weather radio, toiletries, toys, tools, important documents and pet care items.

Details of the sales tax holiday can be found HERE.

