The race to Super Bowl LI is on, with the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers having advanced to the AFC and NFC Championship Games.

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP | The Green Bay Packers (No. 4) will take on the Atlanta Falcons (No. 2) on Sunday, January 22 at 3:05 p.m. on FOX. READ MORE

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP | The Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 3) will take on the New England Patriots (No. 1) on Sunday, January 22 at 6:40 p.m. on CBS. READ MORE

The winners of each Championship game will advance to the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston.