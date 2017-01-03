USF fires basketball coach Orlando Antigua

WFTS Webteam
11:59 AM, Jan 3, 2017
58 mins ago

MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Orlando Antigua of the South Florida Bulls calls a play during first half action against the Kentucky Wildcats on November 27, 2015 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. Kentucky defeated South Florida 84-63. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Joel Auerbach
The University of South Florida has fired its head basketball coach Orlando Antigua.

 

 

Director of Athletics Mark Harlan put out the following statement.

Dear Bulls Family:

At USF Athletics our commitment to excellence is unwavering and central to our mission as highlighted in our strategic plan.

After a thorough and deliberate review of our men’s basketball program, a decision has been made to make a head coaching change. I met with Coach Antigua earlier today to inform him of this and to thank him for his service to USF.  We wish Coach Antigua and his family the very best.

For the remainder of the season, assistant coach Murry Bartow will serve as interim head coach. We will continue to provide all the resources and support necessary for our student-athletes and coaching staff to have success. A national search to find our next head coach will commence immediately.

Please continue to support our men’s basketball team throughout the rest of the season and thank you for your continued support of USF Athletics.  

Sincerely,

Mark Harlan

Director of Athletics

Assistant coach Murray Bartow has been named interim head coach,

Antigua was in his third season at USF. The team was 23-55 in his tenure and had a 6-7 record so far this season.

The Bulls play SMU on Saturday.

