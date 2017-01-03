USF fires basketball coach Orlando Antigua

The University of South Florida has fired its head basketball coach Orlando Antigua.

Director of Athletics Mark Harlan put out the following statement.

Dear Bulls Family:

At USF Athletics our commitment to excellence is unwavering and central to our mission as highlighted in our strategic plan.

After a thorough and deliberate review of our men’s basketball program, a decision has been made to make a head coaching change. I met with Coach Antigua earlier today to inform him of this and to thank him for his service to USF. We wish Coach Antigua and his family the very best.

For the remainder of the season, assistant coach Murry Bartow will serve as interim head coach. We will continue to provide all the resources and support necessary for our student-athletes and coaching staff to have success. A national search to find our next head coach will commence immediately.

Please continue to support our men’s basketball team throughout the rest of the season and thank you for your continued support of USF Athletics.

Sincerely,

Mark Harlan

Director of Athletics