TAMPA, Fla. - The University of South Florida football team plays in the Birmingham Bowl on Thursday afternoon.



The Bulls will play the South Carolina Gamecocks starting at 2:00 p.m. The game is being televised live on ESPN.



USF Alumni chapters are host Birmingham Bowl watch parties for fans who want to get together to cheer on the Bulls.



Here is a list of the watch parties in the Tampa Bay area:



TAMPA



Lee Roy Selmon's

4302 W. Boy Scout Blvd.

Tampa, FL 33607



Red Star Rock Bar

5210 N, Florida Avenue

Tampa, FL 33603



CLEARWATER



Capogna's Dugout

1653 Gulf to Bay Blvd.

Clearwater, FL 33755



ST. PETERSBURG



Caddy's on Central

217 Central Avenue

St. Petersburg, FL 33701