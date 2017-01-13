Tampa Bay Rays single-game spring training tickets going on sale on Friday

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay Rays single-game spring training game tickets go on sale to the public on Friday.



The Rays will open their ninth spring training at Charlotte Sports Park in Charlotte County on Saturday, February 25. Tampa Bay will play eighteen home spring games in 2017 including three games against the Boston Red Sox, two against the New York Yankees and one against the Colombian National Team.



Single-game tickets will go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. exclusively at raysbaseball.com/spring.



Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster by calling (888) 652-7223 or at the following locations:

The Charlotte Sports Park box office

The Tropicana Field box office

The Rays Store at 400 N. Tampa Street in Tampa

Single-game tickets will cost between $10 and $32.



Spring Training Season Tickets start at only $325 for the complete 18-game home schedule at Charlotte Sports Park. Spring Three-Game Packs are also available at discounted pricing.



The first workout for Rays pitchers and catchers is Tuesday, February 14. The first full-squad workout is Sunday, February 19. There is no admission cost for fans for the team workouts at Charlotte Sports Park.



The following is the 2017 Rays spring training home schedule



Saturday, February 25 vs. Pirates 1:05 p.m. Sunday, February 26 vs. Red Sox 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, February 28 vs. Twins 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 vs. Phillies 1:05 p.m. Friday, March 3 vs. Tigers 1:05 p.m. Saturday, March 4 vs. Orioles 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 vs. Colombia 1:05 p.m. Thursday, March 9 vs. Pirates 1:05 p.m. Sunday, March 12 vs. Blue Jays 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 vs. Yankees 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 vs. Red Sox 1:05 p.m. Friday, March 17 vs. Twins 1:05 p.m. Sunday, March 19 vs. Phillies 1:05 p.m. Monday, March 20 vs. Pirates 1:05 p.m. Thursday, March 23 vs. Yankees 1:05 p.m. Saturday, March 25 vs. Red Sox 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 vs. Orioles 1:05 p.m. Thursday, March 30 vs. Twins 1:05 p.m.

Note: The March 14 game is a split-squad (SS) game