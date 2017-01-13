Tampa Bay Rays single-game spring training tickets going on sale on Friday

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay Rays single-game spring training game tickets go on sale to the public on Friday.
The Rays will open their ninth spring training at Charlotte Sports Park in Charlotte County on Saturday, February 25. Tampa Bay will play eighteen home spring games in 2017 including three games against the Boston Red Sox, two against the New York Yankees and one against the Colombian National Team.
Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. via Ticketmaster by calling (888) 652-7223 or at the following locations:
The Charlotte Sports Park box office
The Tropicana Field box office
The Rays Store at 400 N. Tampa Street in Tampa
Single-game tickets will cost between $10 and $32.
Spring Training Season Tickets start at only $325 for the complete 18-game home schedule at Charlotte Sports Park. Spring Three-Game Packs are also available at discounted pricing.
The first workout for Rays pitchers and catchers is Tuesday, February 14. The first full-squad workout is Sunday, February 19. There is no admission cost for fans for the team workouts at Charlotte Sports Park.
The following is the 2017 Rays spring training home schedule
Saturday, February 25
vs. Pirates
1:05 p.m.
Sunday, February 26
vs. Red Sox
1:05 p.m.
Tuesday, February 28
vs. Twins
1:05 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1
vs. Phillies
1:05 p.m.
Friday, March 3
vs. Tigers
1:05 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
vs. Orioles
1:05 p.m.
Wednesday, March 8
vs. Colombia
1:05 p.m.
Thursday, March 9
vs. Pirates
1:05 p.m.
Sunday, March 12
vs. Blue Jays
1:05 p.m.
Tuesday, March 14
vs. Yankees
1:05 p.m.
Wednesday, March 15
vs. Red Sox
1:05 p.m.
Friday, March 17
vs. Twins
1:05 p.m.
Sunday, March 19
vs. Phillies
1:05 p.m.
Monday, March 20
vs. Pirates
1:05 p.m.
Thursday, March 23
vs. Yankees
1:05 p.m.
Saturday, March 25
vs. Red Sox
1:05 p.m.
Wednesday, March 29
vs. Orioles
1:05 p.m.
Thursday, March 30
vs. Twins
1:05 p.m.
Note: The March 14 game is a split-squad (SS) game