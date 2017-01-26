Teen accused of posing as deputy in search for Markeith Loyd

EUSTIS, Fla. (AP) - A Florida teen is accused of pretending to be a sheriff's deputy in the search for a fugitive in the slaying of a police officer.



News outlets report 19-year-old Ka'mesha Nicole Byrd was arrested Wednesday and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.



Sumter County deputies say Byrd posed as a deputy to gain access into people's homes in The Villages last week. A couple says Byrd warned them about Loyd, who was wanted at the time in the deaths of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer. He has since been arrested.



Detectives say surveillance video helped them track down Byrd. She told authorities she had impersonated a deputy on multiple occasions in Sumter and Marion counties and said she wanted to become a law enforcement officer.

Byrd was booked into the Lake County Jail and her bond was set at $2,000. She was released Wednesday night at 10:03 p.m. She has an arraignment scheduled for 9 a.m. in Sumter County.