Orlando murder suspect Markeith Loyd held without bond, went on profanity-laced rant in court

ORLANDO, Fla. - On Thursday morning, Markeith Loyd, the man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend in December, and an Orlando police officer on January 9, made his first court appearance to face charges filed in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

Loyd walked into the court appearance handcuffed, with gauze on his eye.

When asked if he wanted a public offender or if he would be hiring a private attorney, Loyd said he would represent himself.

Shortly after, Loyd went on a rant, full of profanities, for several minutes. He told the Judge he was defending himself when Dixon was shot and killed.

WATCH COURT APPEARANCE BELOW (WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE)

The judge warned him that everything he said was on the record.

Markeith Loyd was ordered to be held without bond. He was told he cannot contact family members of Sade Dixon.

As police officers escorted him out of the courtroom, Loyd cursed at the judge and said "(Expletive) you."

Loyd has not yet been charged in the shooting death of Orlando police officer, Lt. Debra Clayton.

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for Breaking News email alerts.

WATCH | Latest ABC Action News Videos | WATCH | ABC Action News Live Stream

Follow us on Twitter

Follow @abcactionnews

Like us on Facebook