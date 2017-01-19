Orlando murder suspect Markeith Loyd held without bond, went on profanity-laced rant in court

ORLANDO, Fla. - On Thursday morning, Markeith Loyd, the man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend in December, and an Orlando police officer on January 9, made his first court appearance to face charges filed in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.
Loyd walked into the court appearance handcuffed, with gauze on his eye.
When asked if he wanted a public offender or if he would be hiring a private attorney, Loyd said he would represent himself.
Shortly after, Loyd went on a rant, full of profanities, for several minutes. He told the Judge he was defending himself when Dixon was shot and killed.