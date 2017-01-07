Disney cancels Walt Disney World Half Marathon & runDisney Kids Races due to weather

WFTS Webteam
8:37 PM, Jan 6, 2017

ORLANDO -
Walt Disney World Resort announced Friday they are cancelling all running events scheduled for Saturday January 7, 2017.
 
Both the Walt Disney World Half Marathon and the runDisney Kids Races were canceled because of weather, Disney announced on its Facebook page.
 
The runDisney Health & Fitness Expo will delay opening until 11 a.m.
 
“While we share our Guests’ obvious disappointment, the safety of our Guests and Cast is most important. Weather tracking has indicated there is an elevated risk of lightning in the area of the racecourse. 
 
In addition, there are sections of the course that do not provide immediate access to shelter. 
 
Both of these factors have influenced this difficult decision,” Disney said in a statement.
 
Disney also said in the statement that half marathon runners will get their medal and can also get a full refund in the form of a Disney gift card, 2 one-day Park Hopper tickets, deferred registration to another RunDisney half marathon race within the next 2 years or, there is limited availability for the full marathon on Sunday, January 8.
 

