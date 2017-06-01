3 steps to W-I-N-N-I-N-G from a 6 year old whiz!

Ever wanted to feel less accomplished than elementary school kids? Just watch the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The bee is older than, TV, bubblegum, even sliced bread! And this year, its 90th annual bee, it's breaking history Edith Fuller, the youngest ever competitor.

Ever wonder what it takes to be a 6-year old spelling bee star? Kristina Guerrero's got the A-B-Cs to winning, straight from the stellar speller's mouth, that you can use to accomplish your grown-up d-r-e-a-m-s, spelling or otherwise.

1. Study Hard

If you don't know the words, you can't spell them! And you can't accomplish any dreams you have if you don't have a plan. If you're starting a new hobby or trying out a new workout regiment, whatever you're looking to master, do your research for inspiration and motivation.

2. P-R-A-C-T-I-C-E

The more you work on your spelling, running, budgeting - whatever!- the better you'll get! Don't get discouraged early - give yourself the time to learn your awesome new trick or trade and you'll never forget how to ace it.

3. Make Time For Fun

Don't expect to nail your craft immediately - every speller started somewhere! Keep nurturing your other awesome talents while you pick up a new one. Doing so will encourage you in your new craft when you remember how easily you mastered your former talents; and it'll remind you how capable you are to learning another.

