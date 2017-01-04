Deputies seek public's help in locating double leg amputee reported missing & endangered

WFTS Webteam
8:25 AM, Jan 4, 2017
54 mins ago

TAMPA, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a Hillsborough County man who was last seen on January 3 at his home in Clearwater. 

Jose Luis Gonzalez, a double leg amputee, reportedly left his home in Tampa to go to Lincoln Land in Clearwater. His wife told deputies that he called her at 3 p.m. on Tuesday and told her that he was lost and not feeling well.

At 8:15 p.m. he called his wife again but there was no conversation. She could only hear breathing and tapping noises on the other end of the phone call. 

Deputies say Gonzalez was traveling in a tan, 2008 Chevrolet van that is wheelchair accessible and has special handles. 

Gonzalez is also a diabetic that takes insulin. 

If you have any information about Gonzalez' whereabouts, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

