Body found in a ditch in Forest Hills

5:01 PM, Jan 18, 2017
6:42 PM, Jan 18, 2017

Tampa Police are investigating an unexplained death after a body was discovered in a ditch in the Forest Hills area.

TAMPA - UPDATE 6:40 p.m. | Tampa Police have identified the body found in a ditch in the Forest Hills area to be a 15-year-old girl who died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. It is unclear at this time whether the gunshot was accidental or intentional.

ORIGINAL STORY | Tampa Police are investigating an unexplained death after a body was discovered in a ditch in the Forest Hills area.

The body was found at W 101st Ave. and N Ola Ave.

The investigation is early on, so cause of death and identity of the body are still under investigation.

