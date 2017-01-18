Body found in a ditch in Forest Hills

TAMPA - UPDATE 6:40 p.m. | Tampa Police have identified the body found in a ditch in the Forest Hills area to be a 15-year-old girl who died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. It is unclear at this time whether the gunshot was accidental or intentional.

ORIGINAL STORY | Tampa Police are investigating an unexplained death after a body was discovered in a ditch in the Forest Hills area.

The body was found at W 101st Ave. and N Ola Ave.

The investigation is early on, so cause of death and identity of the body are still under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back with abcactionnews.com for further updates.