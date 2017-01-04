Man accused of selling illegal guns to undercover cop

Clifton French
5:43 PM, Jan 4, 2017
Man accused of knowingly selling guns to felons. Wife claims suspect was trying to "flip" guns.

WFTS
Hillsborough County Deputies arrested an Apollo Beach man for allegedly selling guns to an undercover detective.

The report says 40-year-old David Robinson sold the guns to the detective who he believed was a convicted felon.

HCSO is not commenting on what they call "an active investigation," but according to the arrest report, deputies claim Robinson sold the detective a Ruger AR-15 assault style rifle. The report also says there had been "previous transactions" with the detective.

"No, he didn't (knowingly sell to a convicted felon)," Robinson's wife, Myra Santa Robinson said.

Santa-Robinson says she and her children were with her husband when he sold the gun. They went into a gas station as the transaction was taking place.

She claims he would purchase guns from private sellers posting the guns for sale online, then resale them to legitimate buyers as a profit like many people do when "flipping" houses or cars.

She even showed us a bill of sale for one purchase. She claimed her husband had the buyer fill out the paperwork. But, that bill of sale was from a gun Robinson had purchased from a private seller in Brandon. We contacted that seller who asked to stay anonymous.

The seller explained that he sold two guns to Robinson in the span of a week.

"He (Robinson) said one of the guns was for him and the other was for his son," the seller said.

One of those guns was a Ruger AR-15. He says Robinson paid him $650 on January 1st.

Typically, the point of buying and selling goods is to find a low price on an item and sell it for a decent profit. We found the same Ruger AR-15 online being sold at prices from $569-$700.

Santa-Robinson says she believes her husband was set up by another person involved in gun sales.

