Sarasota Police searching for missing, endangered 88-year-old man

Officers with the Sarasota Police Department are searching for a missing and endangered man.

Anthony D. Shulenski, 88, was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Buckeye Circle in Sarasota.

Mr. Shulenski suffers from a medical condition. He's a white male, 5'6", 150 lbs.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt (mentioning Desert Storm) and a green ball cap.

He may be driving a White Kia Sedona Mini Van with Florida Specialty Tag (IN GOD WE TRUST): 9976IS.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at 316-1199.