Former college professor found beaten to death

Manatee County detectives have identified the body of a man who was found beaten to death in a wooded area near Bradenton on Wednesday. Hollant Adrien is the victim according deputies, but they said it took a few days to locate his family.

"He didn't have any family down here so that's why we had a really hard time," said MCSO spokesperson Dave Bristow.

Investigators charged Adrien's suspected killer on Friday. 20-year old Barry Baer is being held for the crime. Investigators said the two were acquaintances, but Baer stabbed and beat Adrien after Adrien made sexual advances toward him.

Investigators said Baer left Adrien's body in a wooded area near an industrial complex off 21st E. He was captured when investigators said they spotted him driving Adrien's car. Baer's friend, Alexander Turner, was in the car with him.

"We are making very good progress on the case so far," said Bristow.

Adrien has been in the spotlight before. He was arrested and fired from his job at Wittenberg University in Ohio after three males accused him of sexual assault in 2012. Adrien was arrested, but never convicted of the crimes.

Baer remains in the Manatee County Jail.