Six arrested in Polk County meth bust; more than 6 lbs. of meth, nearly $40K and five guns seized

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Polk County detectives have announced that they have arrested six suspects and are searching for two suspects involved in a major meth bust.

The drug bust was part of a two-month investigation conducted by undercover detectives, working with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Task Force, the Florida Highway Patrol, The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Tampa Office, U.S. Border Patrol and the State Attorney's Office of the 10th Judicial Circuit.

The investigation began when Polk County detectives learned of a Polk County distributor who was getting shipments of Meth from an unknown Mexican source. That distributor was identified as Ignacio Munoz-Delgado.

A total of six suspects were arrested, approximately 6.7 pounds of Methamphetamine ICE, approximately $39,000 in cash and five guns were seized during the bust.

Arrested in Polk County:

43-year-old Ignacio Munoz-Delgado , 4 Garcia Lane, Frostproof – head of the Polk County organization; charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine over 200 grams (F1), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M1), two counts of Maintaining a Structure for drug trafficking (F2), Conspiracy to traffic in Meth over 200 grams (F1), unlawful use of a two- way communication device (F3), maintaining a residence for drug trafficking (F3), possession of stolen firearms (F3). (Munoz-Delgado was arrested in April 2009 charged with Armed Trafficking in Cocaine and Conspiracy to Traffic Cocaine under an unrelated 2009 PCSO case. After receiving a plea deal and serving approximately one year in prison, Munoz-Delgado was released in October 2010, and deported to Mexico.)

"Don't be fooled by those who would have you believe drug traffickers are somehow minor, non-violent' offenders. The drug trafficker in this case, Ignacio Munoz-Delgado, was armed to the teeth, including two AR-15s, a shotgun, and two rifles. And he was arrested for armed Cocaine trafficking in 2009. He was in the country illegally then as he is now he served a short sentence in prison and was deported to Mexico in 2010. Guess what: he came back again. Now he's dealing in Methamphetamine. Lots of it. We know Meth is one of the most destructive illegal drugs on the streets in central Florida. It ruins lives, destroys families, fuels violence, drives up property crime, and wrecks neighborhoods. Anyone associated with it especially those who sell and traffic it are doing violence to people and causing harm in our communities." - Sheriff Grady Judd "Munoz is exactly the kind of guy, a drug dealer with firearms charges, that the current administration is commuting sentences for or out-right pardoning. Of the 1,176 commutations during the Obama administration (so far), 211 included firearms charges. Munoz was in the country illegally, he was released from prison, deported, and he's right back at it again, trafficking in Methamphetamine, a drug that is so devastating to our community. Munoz is exactly the kind of guy, a convicted criminal drug trafficking illegal alien, that the next president wants to deport to his country of origin after he serves his prison term." Sheriff Grady Judd

Of the six suspects arrested, four were arrested in Texas:

24-year-old Ana Maria Flores Morales , Hudspeth Avenue, Dallas, Texas – charged with Conspiracy to traffic in Meth over 200 grams, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device

All four suspects are awaiting extradition to Polk County.

Detectives are still looking for two suspects who are on the run: