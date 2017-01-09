Polk County Fire investigating fatal structure fire in Mulberry

MULBERRY, Fla. - Polk County Fire Rescue are investigating a deadly structure fire in Mulberry early Monday.

At least one person has died in the fire.

Crews arrived on scene at 5400 Water Oak Court around 2:50 a.m. to find flames coming through the roof of the home. Firefighters tried to search the bedrooms but conditions simply became to dangerous and they had to get out for their own safety, according to fire officials.

The victim was found dead in the living room, fire officials said.

Neighbors say that victim is a woman in her sixties who was quiet and kept to herself after her husband died several years ago. Fire leaders have not officially identified her as of early Monday morning.

A man who lives in an adjoining home to the victim's home is just grateful his family was able to make it out before the flames could spread to his house.

"I was never in danger for my life like this," he said. "To have your neighbor bang on your door at 2:30 in the morning...Grab your valuables and just let it burn."

The community is now saddened by the loss of one of their neighbors.

"She was really sweet," said one neighbor.

The Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations and Polk County Sheriff’s Office are also on scene to investigate.

The Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the death investigation.

Story Developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.

