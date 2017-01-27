DAVENPORT, Fla. - UPDATE: The Polk County Sheriff's Office has canceled the Silver Alert for Mrs. Ryan. She was located in Lakeland at a Circle K gas station. She approached a deputy and told him that she was lost. She was also disoriented. She was in good health. Deputies took her to LRHMC to be evaluated.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Polk County Sheriff's Office needs the help of the public to locate a missing elderly Davenport woman.

Deputies say Margaret Teresa Ryan, 78, was last seen leaving her home on Citrus Ridge Drive in Davenport on Thursday morning.

Ryan was driving her 2012 black Toyota Camry with Florida handicap tag Y6KXN.

Deputies say Ryan exhibits signs of Alzheimer's disease but she has not been medically diagnosed. She was last seen wearing a white/blue blouse. Margaret has no other medical conditions and does not take medications.

Family says this behavior is not usual for Margaret, who normally returns home after a few hours.

She is described as 5'6" tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If located please notify the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.