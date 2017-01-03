School bus crashes into pole in Clearwater, driver injured

Clearwater Police and Fire Rescue are responding to a bus crash in Clearwater.

Firefighters are having to use extrication equipment to remove bus seats so they can get the driver out of the mangled vehicle. pic.twitter.com/VjdHh9G8Wh — CLW Public Safety (@CLWPublicSafety) January 3, 2017

The crash happened at the intersection of Drew Street and Fort Harrison Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

The bus was coming from Palm Harbor University High School.

Police say the bus crashed into a light the pole after a colliding with a car.

One student was on board but not injured.

Crews were able to free the driver, and he has been transported to the hospital.

The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

This is a breaking news alert. Refresh for updates.