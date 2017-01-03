School bus crashes into pole in Clearwater, driver injured

Cloudy
Clearwater Fire Rescue responds to a bus crash in Clearwater.
A bus driver was pulled out of a school bus that crashed in Clearwater and wheeled into an ambulance.
Firefighters are having to use extrication equipment to remove bus seats so they can get the driver out of the mangled vehicle. pic.twitter.com/VjdHh9G8Wh— CLW Public Safety (@CLWPublicSafety) January 3, 2017
Firefighters are working to secure the concrete pole which has collapsed on top of the school bus. pic.twitter.com/72HiCI9d81— CLW Public Safety (@CLWPublicSafety) January 3, 2017
Firefighters are working to try to get the school bus driver out of the bus. Only one student on board and he was not injured. pic.twitter.com/9dLaFm12m6— CLW Public Safety (@CLWPublicSafety) January 3, 2017
