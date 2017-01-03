School bus crashes into pole in Clearwater, driver injured

WFTS Webteam
2:58 PM, Jan 3, 2017
49 mins ago

Clearwater Fire Rescue responds to a bus crash in Clearwater.

WFTS

A bus driver was pulled out of a school bus that crashed in Clearwater and wheeled into an ambulance.

WFTS
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLEARWATER, Fla. -
Clearwater Police and Fire Rescue are responding to a bus crash in Clearwater.
 
 
The crash happened at the intersection of Drew Street and Fort Harrison Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.
 
The bus was coming from Palm Harbor University High School.
 
Police say the bus crashed into a light the pole after a colliding with a car.
 
One student was on board but not injured.
 
Crews were able to free the driver, and he has been transported to the hospital.
 
The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
 
This is a breaking news alert.  Refresh for updates.
 
---
 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top