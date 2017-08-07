Homeless man accused of sending explicit texts to Realtors in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies arrested a homeless man on Friday who they say had been sending sexually explicit text messages to real estate agents.

Pinellas Sheriff’s Officials said they were able to identify 48-year-old, Reginald Bernard Nelson as the man sending the messages.

Detectives say there were 21 alleged cases of unwanted communications sent to real estate agents in Pinellas County. Nelson has also been linked to cases that were reported to Gulfport Police Department, Clearwater Police Department, and Treasure Island Police Department. The victims in these related cases were also real estate agents who were receiving similar text messages.

Investigators say Nelson admitted that he intentionally would find local female realtors in local advertisement papers and contact them with inappropriate images and or texts.

Detectives arrested Nelson for one count of felony cyberstalking. Investigators say more charges are pending.

Nelson was transported to the Pinellas County Jail and is currently being held without bail.