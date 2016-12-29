Fort Campbell soldier arrested for reportedly having online sexual relationship with 14-year-old

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Detectives arrested a Fort Campbell soldier for having an inappropriate online sexual relationship with a minor in Pinellas County.

The solder was in Fort Campbell, Kentucky and the minor was in Pinellas County over the 10-month relationship that was started online.

Peter Maxx Matlock, 23, was arrested at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28.

Matlock reportedly communicated with the 14-year-old minor via Facebook, Skype and text messages. Deputies say during their communications, Matlock asked and obtained multiple nude photos from the victim.

Detectives say that Matlock did know that the victim was 14-years-old at the time of the relationship. He also discussed the potential criminal consequences for his actions on multiple occasions.

Throughout the investigation the detectives recovered evidence that supported the victim's statements.

Deputies interviewed Matlock at his parent's home in Clearwater. He admitted to the allegations.

Matlock faces three counts of Transmission of Material Harmful to a Minor by Electronic Device, one count of Certain Uses of Computer Services or Devices Prohibited, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

The investigation is ongoing.