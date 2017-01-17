School bus and semi-truck collide in Pasco, children hurt

At least four people were hurt when a bus and semi-truck crashed in Pasco County on Tuesday.

The accident happened just before 5 p.m. on SR-52 underneath the I-75 overpass in the San Antonio area.

At least three children and one adult were hurt. The children suffered minor injuries, but were not transported. The adult was a driver's assistant and was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

There is no word on whether or not the semi truck driver sustained any injuries.

ABC Action News has learned the children are from Watergrass Elementary in Wesley Chapel, according to Linda Cobbe from Pasco County Schools.

TRAFFIC ALERT:

SR-52 is currently closed as police investigate. Traffic is being diverted to SB I-75.

