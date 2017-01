PASCO CO., Fla. - A man was arrested for sexual battery of a 9-year-old in July, 2016.

The 9-year-old victim reported that Keith Kuruc, 36, had molested her.

The victim was interviewed by the Child Protection Team and provided the same account of this incident reported to Pasco County Deputies and parent.

Detectives spoke to the defendant on Thursday, who denied the allegations, but was arrested for sexual battery.