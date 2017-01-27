FHP: Suspect in fatal DUI arrested 9 months after hitting, killing teen running on sidewalk

A 22-year-old man accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian while under the influence in April of 2016 is now in custody 9 months after the tragic accident.

Scott Thomas Yutzy, Jr., 22, of Lakeland, was arrested by the Bartow Police Department on Monday, January 23 and charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

On April 25, 2016 at approximately 9:05 p.m., Yutzky was traveling westbound on SR-52 in the outside lane, east of Chenwood Avenue.

Brooke Gonzalez was out jogging that night near her apartment on the sidewalk alongside State Road 52 in Hudson.

According to investigators, a Ford Escort driven by Scott Yutzy went up on the sidewalk, hitting the 19-year-old and slamming into the guard rail.



“We all do those things. You never think you are going to go out for a run to work out and you are never going to come back. You don’t think like that,” said Gardner, Brooke’s teammate on the Pasco Hernando State College softball team.



Brooke, who is from Marion County, was set to graduate in just eight days.

READ MORE | Teammates grieving teen killed while jogging