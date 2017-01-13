Audit: More than $20k missing from Sunlake High School Athletic Booster

Pasco schools are asking the Pasco County Sheriff's Office to investigate potential fraudulent activity with the Sunlake High School Athletic Booster.

According to an internal audit, about $20,000 is missing from the club's funds. The audit suggests more money could be missing and claims the club's treasurer is not providing full documentation or answering questions about discrepancies.

The audit not only mentions a gross mishandling of money, but it also states the booster broke tax laws, claiming the booster illegally used the schools tax exempt status.

A school spokesperson says the booster has been shut down and there is no plan to reinstate it in the near future.

Just last school year the treasurer for the school's band booster was arrested for stealing thousands of dollars.