7 vehicle crash including school bus closes down Sunset Point Rd. under US 19

5:25 PM, Jan 20, 2017
School bus involved in accident in Clearwater. No children on the bus were injured.

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A 7 vehicle crash that included a school bus closed down Sunset Point Rd. under US 19 S. in Clearwater Friday afternoon.

15 kids were on board the bus from Safety Harbor Middle School, but none of them were injured.

Five people were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Two fire department employees are among those transported.

The preliminary investigation shows that a vehicle that didn't yield to a fire department vehicle is what triggered the accident.

Sunset Point Rd. is closed until further notice.

