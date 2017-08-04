Deputies: Family arrested for running $1M pot grow house operation, stealing electricity

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A mother, father and son have been arrested ad charged in connection to a million-dollar marijuana grow house operation at three locations in Hillsborough County.

Deputies say Maritza Rodon, Ramon Fernandez-Fernandez and Ariel Fernandez were arrested without incident and charged with Trafficking Marijuana, Cultivation of Marijuana, Grand Theft Electricity, Rent/Own/Lease for Purposes of Trafficking and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Deputies and Special Investigators with the county served four court authorized search warrants on Wednesday in reference to indoor marijuana grow operations at 8912 Westbay Blvd., 5914 Birchwood Dr., 13716 Old Farm Dr., and 8222 Drycreek Dr. Deputies found that three of the four locations were converted to marijuana grow houses.

TECO also responded to the scenes and located illegal electric connection providing unmetered electricity to all three residents. The combined total electricity stolen was $21,402.70.

Detectives also recovered a High point 9mm semi-automatic and 370 marijuana plants. The plants had a total weight of 539 pounds and a street value of $1,079,280.00.

Deputies say this is the 37th indoor marijuana grow operation eradicated in 2017.