Dog left in cage outside Valrico Wawa

VALRICO, Fla. - Customers going into the Valrico Wawa store on Wednesday afternoon saw quite a surprise. They found a black pitbull-terrier mix sitting in a cage on the side of the building.

While the dog's owner placed food and water in the cage it didn't help the fact that the dog was abandoned in 90-degree heat.

"You don't need to abandon your pet," said animal services worker Lauryn Postiglione.

Postiglione said the Hillsborough County Animal Resource Center on Faulkenberg Rd. accepts animals that people wish to surrender.

"We take dogs and cats and will try to find them a new home," said Postiglione.

The dog left at Wawa didn't have any tags and he wasn't chipped, so they don't know who he belongs to, but animal services workers said he seems to be in good health.

"He seems to be very friendly he was pretty timid initially," said Postiglione.

She adds that the dog is ready for adoption and anyone wanting more information on how to adopt him can call 813-744-5660.