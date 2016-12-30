Unlicensed contractors accused of stealing $150,000 from 82-year-old woman

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - Hillsborough County Deputies arrested two unlicensed contractors for stealing more than $150,000 from an elderly woman and her husband.

According to deputies, 50-year-old Leonard Bova and 46-year-old Joel Hill scammed the Brandon couple on home improvement projects through the end of 2013 into 2014.

"My uncle was in the Air Force for 20 years and retired and my aunt, she worked for years," John Perry, the couple's nephew, said.

Perry is now the power of attorney for his aunt. His uncle passed away last year.

He says his aunt and uncle were hard working and frugal.

"So they saved for years to have money in their retirement and (these guys) just stole it," he said.

We went to Hill's home. His son agreed to speak with ABC Action News.

"He did one small job for I think $7,200," Nick Hill said.

Nick Hill says he worked on the job with his father. He says they remodeled one bathroom. Hill blames the fraud on his father's business partner.

"The next thing you know, Leonard is over there selling this, selling them that, cashing the checks in his name," he said.

Perry's aunt is now in assisted living. She sold the home for about $50,000. But, the current renter allowed us inside. The work done to the home is so bad, it's nearly impossible to list all of the problems. Deputies say what was done would cost no more than $30,000.

"She feels like she'll never get her money back, but she just wants to see justice done so they don't do it to anybody else," Perry said, speaking on behalf of his aunt.

Hill has been arrested for similar crimes four times in the past. Bova was arrested on similar charges in 1997.