Trump protests held in St. Petersburg and Sarasota

An estimated crowd of about 20,000 showed up in downtown St. Petersburg Saturday afternoon to protest President Trumps agenda. The protest coincided with protests all around the country.

Ashley Johnson said she was marching to protect women and LGBTQ rights.

"We have to use our power as citizens and that means showing up," said Johnson.

The crowd gathered to listen to speakers and then marched through the downtown area. Mayor Rick Kriseman said he supporters the protesters.

"As long as I'm your mayor every day in St. Petersburg will be women's rights day," said Kriseman.

A small number of President Trump supporters lined the protest area. Tyler Prince said the protesters should give Trump a chance.

"Just give him a chance is all I want it's only been twenty-four hours, we gave Obama eight years," said Prince.

There was a similar protest in Sarasota which drew a crowd of around 12,000 participants.