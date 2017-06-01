WASHINGTON (CNN) -- President Donald Trump invoked the people of Pittsburgh to defend his climate change decision Thursday, and the city's mayor bristled at the thought.

Explaining his choice to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement, Trump said: "I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris."

Pittsburgh's Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto promptly took to Twitter to push back against the President's alliterative phrasing.

"The United States joins Syria, Nicaragua & Russia in deciding not to participate with world's Paris Agreement. It's now up to cities to lead," Peduto tweeted.

However, Russia signed on to the Paris agreement, and the US is joined only by Syria, a war-torn nation, and Nicaragua, which argued for a stronger agreement, in opposing the international accord.

Peduto said his city would stand with the vast majority of other nations by supporting the deal, and noted Pittsburgh swung for Hillary Clinton, not Trump. "Fact: Hillary Clinton received 80% of the vote in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh stands with the world & will follow Paris Agreement," he tweeted.

Peduto wasn't the only one to push back against the President's decision to leave the agreement. The Weather Channel rearranged the homepage of its website to send a message to President Trump, who in the past has expressed skepticism about global warming. You can see The Weather Channel's response in the photo carousel above.

Entrepreneur and Trump critic Mark Cuban also took to Twitter, urging Democrats to engage in negotiations with the President in order to get the United States back in agreement with the Paris Accord.

1) If Dems are smart, they should call for immediate meetings w POTUS to determine how to get back in the Paris Agreement — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 1, 2017

2) Call his bluff. Put him on the spot. Make him respond and commit to terms He opened the door. Fix rather than bitch — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 1, 2017

3)Propose a deal that protects our environment, economy and jobs and gives us flexibility Make him respond point by point. Be transparent — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 1, 2017

There should be one goal and that is for all of our politicians to sit with the President and resolve this and make him DO HIS JOB. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 1, 2017

Whatever you believe about the future of our earth, tell your reps to do their jobs and push for a sit down with POTUS to figure this out — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 1, 2017

