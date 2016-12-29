Disneyland's oldest employee Oscar Martinez celebrates 60 years of service on Thursday

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Oscar Martinez will celebrate 60 years of service at Disneyland on Thursday.



The 81-year-old chef began his career at the California theme park on December 29, 1956. He started as a busboy at Fantasyland I and II. When Martinez started, Disneyland had only been open for just over five months.



Martinez became famous for his delicious breakfast potatoes. In 1967, he was hired as a cook for Carnation Café on Main Street, U.S.A. He has been working at the restaurant ever since.



His signature breakfast dish is named Oscar's Choice. It includes Oscar's famous potatoes, scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese, bacon or sausage, a croissant, and fresh fruit.



Oscar still works in the kitchen but these days you will find him more often greeting and seating on the restaurant's patio.



Thursday, Martinez will become the first Disney Parks and Resorts cast member to ever reach the "diamond anniversary" milestone. He does not plan to leave his job, saying he is "not ready for retirement."



Oscar is one of the few employees hired at Disneyland when Walt Disney was still alive. He says he never met or spoke to Disney, but did see him walking through the park.



In 2011, the Disney Parks Blog posted the recipe for Oscar's famous breakfast potatoes:



Oscar's Potatoes

Serves 4 to 6



1 large white onion, cut in half and thinly sliced

4 tablespoons butter, divided

2 pounds red potatoes, thinly sliced

Coarse salt, freshly ground black pepper, to taste



Preheat oven to 400°F. Sauté onions in 2 tablespoons of butter in a large skillet over medium heat until translucent; remove from pan and set aside. In the same pan, add remaining butter and potatoes and sauté until lightly browned, about 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Combine the onions and potatoes in an ovenproof casserole dish; cover with foil and make small slits for ventilation. Bake 45 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Serve hot.