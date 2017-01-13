12-year-old boy accused of pulling gun on classmate over chicken nugget

Clear
TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 29 - Nicola Pitman, director of menu management at McDonald's Canada, shows us how they make their new, healthier McNuggets in test kitchen at McDonald's headquarters. (Carlos Osorio/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
A 12-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday after he was accused of pulling a gun on a fellow classmate for a chicken nugget, New York police officials told WABC-TV.
The boy was arrested after a 13-year-old classmate told school officials about the incident that took place Tuesday evening.
According to the report, the boy demanded a McNugget at gun point after he approached her at a New York McDonald's. She swatted the gun away and ran off.
The boy allegedly chased the girl, where she again refused.
No one was injured in Tuesday's incident.