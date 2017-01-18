Women's March in DC expects big crowd, smaller events being organized in Florida

TAMPA, Fla., - At least 1 million people worldwide have signed up online to join a Women's March on Saturday, the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency.

The worldwide event is being organized by Women's March Global (WMG) that will feature small gatherings across the country to march in solidarity with the central event in Washington, DC.

616 marches have been organized across the country and world so far, including 151 cities and 58 countries, announced WMG today.

2 of those marches are in the Tampa Bay Area; one in St. Petersburg and another in Sarasota.

Organizers in Florida say at least 30 busses are expected to be leaving the Sunshine State on Friday for DC, making the 13 hour overnight drive to the rally on Saturday.

WMG applies for a demonstration permit saying they expect about 200,000 people, although the District of Columbia's homeland security director, Chris Geldart, tells ABC News he thinks the march will draw much more people than that.

Some 1,800 busses have registered to park in the District on Saturday, which would mean nearly 100,000 people coming in just by bus, says Geldart to ABC News. Amtrak trains into and out of the city are also fully booked on that day, Geldart said.

"Usually when I look at things like that, that tells me we've got a pretty substantial crowd coming in. That leads me to believe we're definitely above the 200,000-person mark," Geldart said.

In contrast, approximately 400 buses have registered to park in the city on Inauguration Day, said Terry Owens, a spokesman for the District Department of Transportation, though he said that number is growing daily.

Rally, a New York City-based transportation company that connects people with bus rides to events, has organized many of the buses coming to Washington for Saturday's march. The tally includes buses from more than 200 cities in 26 states. The company's president and co-founder, Siheun Song, said the northeastern portion of the United States has "largely become sold out of motor coaches" for the day. Demand is so great the company is using school buses to bring people to the march from Maryland, she said.

"In six years of doing business we've never seen buses get sold out so quickly," she said.

Organizers in Florida tell ABC Action News they've run out of available busses as well, despite more demand for seats.