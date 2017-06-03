West Hillsborough Ave. reopens after hit and run pedestrian accident

A hit and run pedestrian traffic crash with serious injury closed a stretch of westbound Hillsborough Avenue west of North Dale Mabry Highway for several hours early Saturday.

The pedestrian, an unidentified man, was seriously injured in the hit and run crash, Tampa police said.

Westbound lanes on West Hillsborough were closed from Hesperides Avenue to Lois Avenue. Eastbound lanes on West Hillsborough remained opened. All lanes now are open.

Police are searching for a dark, low-riding sedan with front-end collision damage.

Police are asking anyone with information about the hit and run crash to call the Tampa Police Department or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperstb.com.