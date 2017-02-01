WATCH: Sarasota manatees predict Super Bowl LI champs

SARASOTA, Fla. - If you want to know which team is going to win Sunday's Super Bowl LI, all you need to do is watch "Buffet" the manatee make his selection at Sarasota's Mote Marine Aquarium.

"Buffet" and "Hugh" picked between the Patriots and the Falcons at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. (Watch the video below to see who they picked)

"Buffet" is the manatee to watch because he has predicted the winning Super Bowl team in 8 of the last 9 years, including Denver's win last year.

Watch the prediction video below:

