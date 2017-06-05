Tampa ranks among hot spots for Millennials and start-ups

TAMPA - Forbes magazine recently featured the Tampa Bay area as a hot spot because of the growing number of millennials choosing to start businesses here.



They are becoming known as "Tamprenuers."



A group of nearly a dozen executives under age 40 will gather with Lightning owner Jeff Vinik at Amalie Arena June 13 for a panel discussion on how millennials are making an impact on the Bay area.



Two of the panelists will be Andrew Machota, owner of New Town Connections, and Tim Moore, owner of Diamondview Studios. Both men were guests on the ABC Action News Weekend Edition at 8:00 a.m. Sunday, June 4.



In an interview with ABC Action News anchor Lindsay Logue, Machota and Moore talk about what led them to launch their Bay area businesses.