Siesta Key Beach trashed over Memorial Day weekend

SIESTA KEY, Fla. - A video of Siesta Key Beach, trashed after Memorial Day, is now going viral with more than 3,100 shares.

The video shows the beach littered with alcohol bottles, trash, cans and food. Seagulls are seen swarming the beach trash.

"Right after Memorial Day, Siesta Key Beach," said said the man who posted the video, a longtime Siesta Key resident. "Number One beach in the country, according to Dr. Beach."

He tells ABC Action News he's never seen the beach so trashed.

"I swear to God, my generation would have never left a piece of [expletive] mess like this, ever," he says in the video.

"Our country needs help, y'all," the man says in the video.

Sarasota County says "County beaches saw a typical increase in the amount of trash left behind during the busy holiday weekend. Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources staffing was increased throughout the weekend as well as Tuesday in response, and volunteer cleanup efforts were also increased. By 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, all county beaches were reported clear and back to normal."