Say hi to Bailey, 1/15/17 Rescues in Action superstar

Bailey is a 5-year-old dainty, dapple dachshund.

She is super sweet and loves people. Bailey plays well with other dogs, says those who know her best, voluteers at ARF'N, also known as Animal Rescue Friends Network Inc.

She is house trained, doesn't need a crate, she has great house manners.

Anyone Interested in completing an adoption application, go to www.arfn.org or email questions to info@arfn.org.

Find us on Facebook at https://m.facebook.com/ARFNI/