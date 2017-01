TAMPA, Fla. - Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are joining forces to go on tour together in 2017.

The 18-city tour will begin in July in Florida.

They will make a stop in Tampa at Amalie Arena on Saturday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m.

The show is produced by AEG Live.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. at the McDonald's ticket office at Amalie Arena and online at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Ticket prices are $31, $46, $66, $96 and $141 (not including facility fee or service charge).

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.rodstewart.com and www.cyndilauper.com.