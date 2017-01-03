Road improvements could fix school sidewalks

TAMPA, Fla. - New road improvements could make things safer for Hillsborough County pedestrians, cyclists and elementary school children.

The Florida Department of Transportation is unveiling it's five-year tentative work plan to Hillsborough County, City of Tampa and other local leaders on Wednesday.

FDOT hopes to construct sidewalks and crosswalks around eight elementary schools through the Transportation Alternatives and Safe Routes to Schools programs. Three of those schools are Mort Elementary, Kenly Elementary and Gibsonton Elementary.

Some of the proposed improvements include improving walkability and bike improvements on Floribraska Avenue.

That's welcoming news to pedestrians along that road, where in some places, there are no sidewalks at all.

"I'm walking with my head up," said Wiley Holloway, a Tampa Pedestrian. "Just so I can see what's going on around me."

Things could also be better for cyclists in downtown Tampa, as FDOT hopes to extend the Cass Street Cycle Track for the Willow to Doyle Carlton segment.

In Temple Terrace, FDOT hopes to improve Morris Bridge Road, adding paved shoulders and bike lanes. FDOT also hopes to fill sidewalk gaps and add a trail on the east side from Fowler to 127th. Three possible new roundabouts at Davis Rd, Primrose St, & 12th Ave/Telecom Ext.

The Tentative Five-Year Work Program includes projects scheduled for Fiscal Years 2018 through 2022 (projects scheduled to begin July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2022). After the public comment period ends on December 27, 2016, comments are reviewed by the Department. The Florida Transportation Commission performs an in-depth review of this Work Program, and presents the results to the Executive Office of the Governor. The Five-Year Work Program will be adopted on July 1, 2017.