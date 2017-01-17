Report: deadly accidents on the rise around Bay area

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - Expect to see more cruisers along highways in the next few months.

Florida Highway Patrol is revamping the "Arrive Alive" campaign after noticing an increase in serious crashes.

According to their latest study, deadly accidents were up more than 17 percent in 2015, accidents with injuries were up by three percent.

They expect the numbers to only go up.

"We need the drivers to pay attention to driving, not everything else," said Major Joseph Franza, from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers will join police and deputies to increase patrols in hot spot areas for accidents, including I-4, I-275 and I-75.

Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Polk rank in the state's top 20 for most accidents.

Officials will be out on the road, not necessarily handing out tickets, but to send a message.

"Everybody has that tendency to slow down and drive a little bit more appropriately once they see that patrol car," said Franza.

They hope drivers will be reminded to slow down and pay attention to the road, which in the end could lead to fewer accidents.

The campaign will continue for the next few months, spreading to other areas around the state.