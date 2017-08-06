Pinellas Gualtieri holds 8:30AM news conference following triple fatal accident on US 19

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will hold a news conference at 8:30 a.m today, Aug. 6, to talk about a triple fatality accident that occurred overnight on U.S. 19 in Palm Harbor.

No details have been released about the incident.

A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release only said it was a "vehicle accident with three fatalities as a results of law enforcement action."

The news conference will be held at the PNC Bank parking lot, 32491 U.S. Highway 19 and Tampa Road.