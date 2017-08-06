Pinellas Gualtieri holds 8:30AM news conference following triple fatal accident on US 19

8:03 AM, Aug 6, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will hold a news conference at 8:30 a.m today, Aug. 6, to talk about a triple fatality accident that occurred overnight on U.S. 19 in Palm Harbor.

No details have been released about the incident.

A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release only said it was a  "vehicle accident with three fatalities as a results of law enforcement action."

The news conference will be held at the PNC Bank parking lot, 32491 U.S. Highway 19 and Tampa Road.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top