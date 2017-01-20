TAMPA,fla. - Northbound lanes of Interstate 75 north of Bruce B. Downs Blvd. in Tampa remained closed Thursday night following a fatal five-vehicle traffic crash, official said.

One person died in the five-vehicle traffic crash involving a semi-tractor trailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

No details have been released about the traffic crash that occurred about 6 p.m. Thursday.

The conditions of others involved in the accident also have not been released.

State troopers on the scene are investigating.

Story Developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow @abcactionnews

Like us on Facebook