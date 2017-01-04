New Port Richey man accused of staring into woman's bedroom window

NEW PORT RICHEY - Pasco County sheriff's deputies arrested a New Port Richey man suspected of being a Peeping Tom.

Christopher Holt, 55, was charged with loitering and prowling, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office website.

He was booked Tuesday at the Pasco County Jail and has since been released.

Deputies were dispatched to Las Vegas Drive in New Port Richey in reference to a man staring into a bedroom window, according to a Pasco County Sheriff's Office tweet.

The unidentified victim told deputies she caught Holt staring in her bedroom window, the sheriff's office tweeted out. When she confronted him, the suspect left, leaving behind his belt and sunglasses.