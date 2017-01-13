Monster Jam drivers go head over heels for young fans at Tampa General Hospital

WFTS Webteam
2:19 PM, Jan 13, 2017
4 hours ago

Monster Energy truck driver Coty Saucier greets a young fan with a gift at Tampa General Hospital's Children's Medical Center Friday, Jan. 13.

Monster Energy truck driver Coty Saucier with young fans at Tampa General Hospital's Children's Medical Center Friday, Jan. 13.

TAMPA - Some of the most famous Monster Jam truck drivers steam rolled through Tampa General Hospital's Children's Medical Center Friday, surprising their young fans.

Becky McDonough, driver of El Toro Loco, and Coty Saucier, driver of Monster Energy, were among those just as excited about meeting the children on the mend.

 

 

 

 

