Mayor Bob Buckhorn: 'I have proclaimed today National Cheat Day'

TAMPA, Fla. - Forget your diet today!

Mayor Bob Buckhorn wants Tampa residents to enjoy all of the delicious eats throughout the Tampa Bay area and he has decided to name January 26th, National Cheat Day in Tampa.

The Mayor posted the proclamation on his Facebook page on Thursday morning.

He said: "I have proclaimed today #NationalCheatDay--a day to indulge in all the delicious and exciting things that Tampa's local food and drink establishments have to offer!

The Mayor hopes that the National Cheat Day will help stimulate the economy by getting residents to support their local businesses.

So head out and try something new. Visit a local restaurant during this special day and indulge in the culinary delights of the Tampa Bay area. It is, after-all, National Cheat Day. So go out and explore our area's award-winning food and drinks.

While you're out cheating on your diet, be sure to share your day on social media by using the hashtag, #NationalCheatDay.

National Cheat Day was actually started by Datz in South Tampa. The local favorite decided to celebrate their birthday each year by starting a national foodie holiday. National Cheat Day was born and started with a bang on January 28, 2016. The foodie holiday takes place now on the fourth (4th) Thursday in January each year.