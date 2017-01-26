Mayor Bob Buckhorn: 'I have proclaimed today National Cheat Day'

The Mayor hopes that the National Cheat Day will help stimulate the economy by getting residents to support their local businesses.
So head out and try something new. Visit a local restaurant during this special day and indulge in the culinary delights of the Tampa Bay area. It is, after-all, National Cheat Day. So go out and explore our area's award-winning food and drinks.
While you're out cheating on your diet, be sure to share your day on social media by using the hashtag, #NationalCheatDay.
National Cheat Day was actually started by Datz in South Tampa. The local favorite decided to celebrate their birthday each year by starting a national foodie holiday. National Cheat Day was born and started with a bang on January 28, 2016. The foodie holiday takes place now on the fourth (4th) Thursday in January each year.