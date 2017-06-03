Man critically injured as results of road rage incident in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - UPDATE | Police say they arrested a motorist Friday, a week after a road rage incident that triggered a serious traffic crash on 49th Street at the U.S. 19 overpass.

Anthony Powell, 30, of Pinellas Park was charged with reckless driving causing serious bodily injury to another.

Pinellas Park police say Powell was engaged in a road rage incident with an unknown vehicle that spanned 15 blocks on May 26. The 2002 Chevrolet Silverado Powell was driving went out of control, left the road and collided with a 2000 Nissan Xtera, which was not involved in the road rage incident.

Timothy Ilyes, 52, of Tampa, who was driving the Xtera, suffered life threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition at an area hospital.

Powell was taken into custody without incident about 9 p.m. Friday. He posted bail and bonded out of the Pinellas County Jail.

ORIGINAL STORY | A man was critically injured Friday as the results of a road rage incident on 49th Street, authorities said.

Timothy Ilyes, 52, of Tampa, was driving a 2000 Nissan Xtera not involved in the road rage incident when his vehicle was struck, the Pinellas Park Police Department said. Ilyes was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The incident began Friday afternoon when two trucks were involved in a road rage incident on northbound 49th Street in Pinellas Park, a Pinellas Park police news release said. One of the vehicles involved was identified as a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 driven by Anthony Powell, 30, of Pinellas Park.

The Silverado was seen by witnesses cutting off an unidentified truck just before the crash, the release said. The Silverado went out of control underneath U.S. 19, crossed the median, entered the exit ramp at U.S. 19 and collided with the Nissan Xtera.

The unidentified truck involved in the road rage incident did not stop and left the scene.

Police investigators are working with the Pinellas County State Attorney's Office due to the criminal nature of the investigation, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing. Charges are pending.

Authorities are asking for anyone who witnessed any portion of the crash, the road rage incident or know the whereabouts of the unidentified truck involved to call the Pinellas Park Police Department at (727) 369-7864.