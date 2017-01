LIST: Tampa Bay area schools fail test for manageable debt-to-earning potential for grads

TAMPA, Fla. - The U.S. Department of Education released the first debt-to-earnings rates for career training programs as required by the landmark Gainful Employment regulations. Read the press release here.

“When a student makes a personal and financial decision to attend college, the student must feel confident that it is a sound investment in his or her future, not a liability that will further defer his or her dreams,” said U.S. Secretary of Education John B. King Jr. "These rates shed a bright light on which career training programs are most likely to prepare students for repaying their student loan debt, and which programs might leave them worse off than when they started.”

Multiple schools in the Tampa Bay area have failed the government's test for manageable student debt-to-earning potential ratio for grads.

Have you attended any of the schools listed below? If so, ABC Action News wants to talk to you. Email Ashley Yore at: ashley.yore@wfts.com

FULL LIST:

LORAINES ACADEMY & SPA

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, 337106391

PROPRIETARY LESS THAN 2 YEARS

COSMETOLOGY/COSMETOLOGIST, GENERAL.

BENE'S CAREER ACADEMY

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, 346521636

PROPRIETARY LESS THAN 2 YEARS



HAIR STYLING/STYLIST AND HAIR DESIGN.

SANFORD-BROWN COLLEGE

TAMPA, FL 336074800

PROPRIETARY 4 YEARS OR MORE



RECORDING ARTS TECHNOLOGY/TECHNICIAN.

SANFORD-BROWN COLLEGE

TAMPA, FL, 336074800

PROPRIETARY 4 YEARS OR MORE



ANIMATION, INTERACTIVE TECHNOLOGY, VIDEO GRAPHICS AND SPECIAL EFFECTS.

SANFORD-BROWN COLLEGE

TAMPA, FL, 336074800

PROPRIETARY 4 YEARS OR MORE



DIGITAL ARTS.

SANFORD-BROWN COLLEGE

TAMPA, FL, 336074800

PROPRIETARY 4 YEARS OR MORE



COMMERCIAL PHOTOGRAPHY.

SANFORD-BROWN COLLEGE

TAMPA, FL, 336074800

PROPRIETARY 4 YEARS OR MORE



FASHION/APPAREL DESIGN.

SANFORD-BROWN COLLEGE

TAMPA, FL, 336074800

PROPRIETARY 4 YEARS OR MORE



INTERIOR DESIGN.

SANFORD-BROWN COLLEGE

TAMPA, FL, 336074800

PROPRIETARY 4 YEARS OR MORE



GRAPHIC DESIGN.

SANFORD-BROWN COLLEGE

TAMPA, FL, 336074800

PROPRIETARY 4 YEARS OR MORE



GRAPHIC DESIGN.

SANFORD-BROWN COLLEGE

TAMPA, FL, 336074800

PROPRIETARY 4 YEARS OR MORE



GAME AND INTERACTIVE MEDIA DESIGN.

SANFORD-BROWN COLLEGE

TAMPA, FL, 336074800

PROPRIETARY 4 YEARS OR MORE



CINEMATOGRAPHY AND FILM/VIDEO PRODUCTION.

SANFORD-BROWN COLLEGE

TAMPA, FL, 336074800

PROPRIETARY 4 YEARS OR MORE



MARKETING/MARKETING MANAGEMENT, GENERAL.

SANFORD-BROWN COLLEGE

TAMPA, FL, 336074800

PROPRIETARY 4 YEARS OR MORE



FASHION MERCHANDISING.

EAST WEST COLLEGE OF NATURAL MEDICINE

SARASOTA, FL, 342345362

PROPRIETARY 4 YEARS OR MORE



ACUPUNCTURE AND ORIENTAL MEDICINE.

ARTISTIC NAILS & BEAUTY ACADEMY

TAMPA, FL, 336055919

PROPRIETARY LESS THAN 2 YEARS



BARBERING/BARBER.

AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF BEAUTY

LARGO, FL, 337715901

PROPRIETARY LESS THAN 2 YEARS



BARBERING/BARBER.

SHEAR EXCELLENCE HAIR ACADEMY

TAMPA, FL, 336142783

PROPRIETARY LESS THAN 2 YEARS