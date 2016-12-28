TAMPA, Fla. - There is heavy police presence on Dale Mabry Highway between Spruce and Columbus Streets, closing that portion of the Highway to southbound traffic after a naked man reportedly ran through traffic and jumped on cars early Wednesday.
Multiple officers responded to subdue the man who was behaving irrationally.
Tampa police have confirmed the man died after being transported to the hospital.
Multiple units are on scene investigating the incident.
Quick summary:
1. Naked man runs on Dale Mabry, 2. Smashed head on car windows, 3. Subdued, 4. Died at hospital, 5. No word on identity yet pic.twitter.com/9FGs5jJn6T