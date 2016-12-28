Naked Florida man dies after jumping on cars on Dale Mabry Highway

The incident occurred between Spruce & Columbus

There is heavy police presence on Dale Mabry Highway between Spruce and Columbus Streets, closing that portion of the Highway to southbound traffic.

TAMPA, Fla. - There is heavy police presence on Dale Mabry Highway between Spruce and Columbus Streets, closing that portion of the Highway to southbound traffic after a naked man reportedly ran through traffic and jumped on cars early Wednesday. 

Multiple officers responded to subdue the man who was behaving irrationally. 

Tampa police have confirmed the man died after being transported to the hospital.

Multiple units are on scene investigating the incident. 

 

 

 

 

At 6:47 a.m. there were approximately 11 police cars on scene with crime tape up. 

