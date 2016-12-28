TAMPA, Fla. - There is heavy police presence on Dale Mabry Highway between Spruce and Columbus Streets, closing that portion of the Highway to southbound traffic after a naked man reportedly ran through traffic and jumped on cars early Wednesday.

Multiple officers responded to subdue the man who was behaving irrationally.

Tampa police have confirmed the man died after being transported to the hospital.

Multiple units are on scene investigating the incident.

Quick summary:

1. Naked man runs on Dale Mabry, 2. Smashed head on car windows, 3. Subdued, 4. Died at hospital, 5. No word on identity yet pic.twitter.com/9FGs5jJn6T — Isabel Rosales (@WFTSisabel) December 28, 2016

Naked Florida man jumps on cars, shuts down major highway: pic.twitter.com/qbl7M89zo0 — Isabel Rosales (@WFTSisabel) December 28, 2016

At 6:47 a.m. there were approximately 11 police cars on scene with crime tape up.

We are working to find out more information.

Story Developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.

